Man arrested for hoarding and reselling 1,820L of diesel in Serunuwara
March 24, 2026 11:21 am
An individual has been arrested in the Serunuwara area for hoarding and reselling approximately 1,820 litres of diesel without a valid license.
The arrest was made following information received by officers from the Kantale Division Criminal Investigation Unit.
The suspect has been identified as a 41-year-old resident of Serunuwara, police said.
The Serunuwara Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.