All services resume at Dept. of Registration of Persons

All public services at the Department for Registration of Persons, which were temporarily suspended today (24) due to a system failure, have now resumed.

Services at the Department have returned to normal following a computer system fault that caused a temporary islandwide disruption, which has since been rectified.

The Department for Registration of Persons announced that all services, including the one-day service for issuing National Identity Cards (NICs), have been restored after the temporary suspension caused by the abrupt system failure.

According to the department, all public services were reinstated today (March 24) from 11:00 a.m.

The technical breakdown occurred on March 23, prompting the department to temporarily suspend public service operations earlier today.

During the suspension, a large number of individuals gathered at the department premises from early morning, leading to a period of unrest and tension.