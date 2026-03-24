Court to decide on arrest warrants in SriLankan Airbus deal probe on April 2

Court to decide on arrest warrants in SriLankan Airbus deal probe on April 2

March 24, 2026   12:08 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has announced that its order on whether to issue arrest warrants for the wife of former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SriLankan Airlines, Kapila Chandrasena, and Shamindra Rajapaksa, former board member of SriLankan Airlines and son of ex- Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, who have been named as suspects in a bribery allegation related to the Airbus aircraft deal, will be delivered on April 02, 2026.

The decision was made by Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama after considering the evidence presented by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), Ada Derana reporter said.

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