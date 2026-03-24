Ex-MP Sajin Vass Gunawardena further remanded

Ex-MP Sajin Vass Gunawardena further remanded

March 24, 2026   12:43 pm

Former Member of Parliament Sajin Vass Gunawardena, who was arrested by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), has been further remanded.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today rejected the bail application filed on behalf of Gunawardena, who is in remand custody over allegations related to illegal acquisition of assets.

Accordingly, the court ordered that the suspect be further remanded until March 31, said Ada Derana reporter.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering the facts presented by officials of the CIABOC, as well as arguments presented by the suspect’s legal counsel.

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