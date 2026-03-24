Bus fares could be revised again in July based on global fuel trends

It is possible for bus fares to be revised once again under the national bus fare policy scheduled to be implemented in July, Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated.

Minister Jayatissa made these remarks while attending the weekly Cabinet media briefing held today (24) at the Department of Government Information.

At the briefing, when asked whether bus fares could be revised again under the national bus fare policy, the Minister said that certain decisions may need to be taken depending on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and that such decisions would be made at the appropriate time.

However, he emphasized that the government is working to provide relief to the general public. Minister Jayatissa added that if fuel prices decrease, the benefit would be passed on to the public, and the currently increased bus fares could be reduced.

Further commenting, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa stated:

“I don’t think such a need will arise. At the moment, there is a war in the Middle East, and due to that, fuel prices had to be increased. Future decisions will depend on how the situation unfolds. If the war escalates and supply chains collapse, such decisions may become necessary. However, we are working to provide as much relief as possible to the public. If fuel prices decrease and the government is able to provide relief, then we can discuss reducing bus fares again.”