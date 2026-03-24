US President Donald Trump’s claim that the US has renewed discussions with Tehran might be a move to calm markets as oil prices surge, former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin told told CNN on Tuesday.

Rubin said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the US was in touch with Iranian officials.

“But they may not be talking to anybody quite frankly, and just be moving to try to signal to markets to calm down,” he added.

“The president understands that prices for gas are going up and that a glut of oil through the Strait of Hormuz is building, and he needs to do something to try to slow that down,” Rubin said.

Trump had said that renewed discussions with Tehran began soon after he threatened to bomb Iran’s energy infrastructure. Then he said he would postpone the strikes.

Iran has denied any dialogue with Washington, dismissing Trump’s claims as an attempt to lower energy prices and buy time for military plans, several Iranian state-affiliated media outlets reported citing the foreign ministry.

Source: CNN

- Agencies