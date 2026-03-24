Trumps claim of talks with Iran might be for markets to calm down, former senior US official says

Trumps claim of talks with Iran might be for markets to calm down, former senior US official says

March 24, 2026   03:40 pm

US President Donald Trump’s claim that the US has renewed discussions with Tehran might be a move to calm markets as oil prices surge, former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin told told CNN on Tuesday.

Rubin said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the US was in touch with Iranian officials.

“But they may not be talking to anybody quite frankly, and just be moving to try to signal to markets to calm down,” he added.

“The president understands that prices for gas are going up and that a glut of oil through the Strait of Hormuz is building, and he needs to do something to try to slow that down,” Rubin said.

Trump had said that renewed discussions with Tehran began soon after he threatened to bomb Iran’s energy infrastructure. Then he said he would postpone the strikes.

Iran has denied any dialogue with Washington, dismissing Trump’s claims as an attempt to lower energy prices and buy time for military plans, several Iranian state-affiliated media outlets reported citing the foreign ministry.

Source: CNN

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Iran pledges fuel, essential goods for Sri Lanka; Strait of Hormuz open to friendly nations: Envoy (English)

Iran pledges fuel, essential goods for Sri Lanka; Strait of Hormuz open to friendly nations: Envoy (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader urges Govt. to formulate national plan to deal with prevailing crisis (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader urges Govt. to formulate national plan to deal with prevailing crisis (English)

Bus, three-wheeler fares increased;Several other sectors also affected by fuel price hike (English)

Bus, three-wheeler fares increased;Several other sectors also affected by fuel price hike (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Container haulage charges to rise by 20% following fuel price hike (English)

Container haulage charges to rise by 20% following fuel price hike (English)

Crude oil shipments not reaching Sri Lanka due to Middle East conflict  Minister Nalinda (English)

Crude oil shipments not reaching Sri Lanka due to Middle East conflict  Minister Nalinda (English)

Middle East conflict pushes Sri Lanka to increase fuel prices thrice in March (English)

Middle East conflict pushes Sri Lanka to increase fuel prices thrice in March (English)