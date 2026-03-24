Online applications for 2026 A/L exam open from today

Online applications for 2026 A/L exam open from today

March 24, 2026   03:55 pm

Applications for the 2026 G.C.E Advanced Level (A/L) Examination will be accepted online from today (24) to April 24, 2026, the Commissioner General of Examinations has announced.

Applicants are required to submit their applications through the official websites: www.doenets.lk or www.onlineexams.gov.lk/eic.

Students studying in government and government-approved private schools must submit their applications through the respective principals. Private candidates are required to submit their applications individually, Commissioner General of Examinations A.K.S. Indika Kumari Liyanage stated.

Principals of government and approved private schools are advised to use the usernames and passwords already provided to them when submitting applications. Private candidates must use their National Identity Card (NIC) number to login and complete the application process online.

Upon submission—by principals for school candidates and by applicants for private candidates—a printed copy of the application should be obtained and retained for future reference, as it may be required when necessary, the Commissioner General noted.

Commissioner General Indika Kumari Liyanage further emphasized that the deadline for applications will not be extended under any circumstances, and all applicants are urged to ensure submission on or before the stipulated date.

For further inquiries, the Department can be contacted via the hotline 1911, or through the telephone numbers 0112785922, 0112784537, 0112786616, and 0112784208, or via email at gcealexam@gmail.com.

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