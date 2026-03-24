Presidential Suite at Jayewardenepura Hospital opened to public

The special ward at the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital, which had until now been reserved exclusively for the use of the Executive President, has been opened for the general public for medical treatment from today (24), the President’s Media Division stated.

The decision was taken jointly by the Ministry of Health and the hospital administration, in accordance with instructions given by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the PMD noted.

Constructed in 1984 with a grant from the Government of Japan, the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital was originally established with a capacity of 1,000 beds. However, in line with the initial design, an additional special unit, designated as Room No. 1001, was included exclusively for the personal use of the Executive President.

Over the 42 years since the hospital’s establishment, the facility has been utilised only on a very limited number of occasions. However, it has been maintained over the years in anticipation of a possible visit by a sitting President, without being made available for patient use, according to the PMD.

With effect from today, the special unit will be utilised for the benefit of general patients receiving treatment at the hospital. This step has been taken in line with the Government’s policy of ensuring the more efficient use of public assets and resources to meet the healthcare needs of the people, the PMD added.