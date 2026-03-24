Food security a top priority, President directs action on fertiliser stocks

Ensuring food security in the country and people remains a top priority of the government, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has emphasised.

Accordingly, the President instructed the Ministry of Agriculture and private sector companies to jointly formulate a programme to maintain sufficient fertiliser stocks in the market, so as to ensure an uninterrupted supply to farmers during the forthcoming Yala season.

These instructions were issued during a discussion held today (24) at the Presidential Secretariat with officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Chief Executive Officers of fertiliser importing companies, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

In light of disruptions to supply chains caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, extensive discussions were held on maintaining adequate fertiliser supplies in the market for paddy cultivation and other crops during the Yala season, as well as on the immediate measures required to address the situation.

It is planned to cultivate approximately 550,000 hectares of paddy during the 2026 Yala season. An estimated 125,000 metric tonnes of urea will be required, comprising 83,000 metric tonnes for paddy cultivation and 42,000 metric tonnes for other crops.

As at 1 March, the commencement of the Yala season, companies held 95,000 metric tonnes of urea, while distributors had a further 7,000 metric tonnes, bringing the total available stock to 102,000 metric tonnes. However, it was noted that approximately 27,000 metric tonnes had been released over the past two to three weeks. Accordingly, by 17 March, the remaining stock held by companies had reduced to approximately 68,000 metric tonnes.

In comparison with March of the previous year, when only around 11,000 metric tonnes were expected to be issued, it was revealed that 27,000 metric tonnes had been sold this March due to stockpiling driven by concerns over a potential shortage, the PMD said.

It was further revealed that orders had been placed for an additional 77,000 metric tonnes of urea. Of this, 37,000 metric tonnes were expected from Middle Eastern countries, creating some uncertainty. However, it has been confirmed that out of the remaining 40,000 metric tonnes, 21,000 metric tonnes are scheduled to arrive in the country by the end of March or early April.

Discussions also focused extensively on plans to import the remaining required quantities of fertiliser and to maintain adequate stocks in the market over the next three months through proper management. The President also inquired into the potential contribution of fertiliser companies in this regard.

The President further highlighted that the continuous supply of fertiliser is a key factor in maintaining the country’s food security, and underscored the importance of prioritising short-term crops such as paddy and vegetables.

Representatives of fertiliser companies also apprised the President of the challenges faced due to delays in receiving payments owed to them in the recent past. The President instructed officials to take the necessary steps to expedite these payments.

Accordingly, fertiliser companies expressed their agreement to work in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture to maintain sufficient fertiliser stocks in the market for the next three months.

The President also stressed the importance of developing plans to effectively respond to similar crisis situations in the future, noting the need for a degree of commitment from all stakeholders, including the Government, fertiliser companies and the farming community. He further expressed his appreciation for the cooperation extended by the representatives of the relevant companies.

Matters relating to improving storage facilities in and around Colombo to maintain buffer stocks, as well as providing credit facilities for fertiliser imports, proposals previously submitted to the Food Security Committee, were also taken up for discussion, it added.

Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, K.D. Lalkantha; Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, D.P. Wickramasinghe; Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation Industries, Gunadasa Samarasinghe; Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tea Board, R.K. Obeyesekere; Chairman of the Smallholder Tea Development Authority, Nimal Udugampola; along with officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Chief Executive Officers and representatives of fertiliser importing companies, were present at the discussion.