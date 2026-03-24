Iran names new Supreme National Security Council secretary

Iran names new Supreme National Security Council secretary

March 24, 2026   04:39 pm

Iran has named a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander as the new secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council, replacing Ali Larijani, who was killed in an airstrike.

Iranian state television identified the new secretary as Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr.

Zolghadr reached the rank of brigadier general in the Guard. He had been serving as the secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council.

Source: AP
--Agencies 

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