Lebanon declares Iranian ambassador persona non grata amid Israeli attacks

Lebanon declares Iranian ambassador persona non grata amid Israeli attacks

March 24, 2026   05:40 pm

Lebanon ⁠has ⁠withdrawn accreditation from the Iranian ambassador ⁠and declared him ⁠persona non grata, demanding his departure from Lebanon by Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

The ministry ⁠also summoned the ⁠Lebanese ambassador to Iran for consultations, ⁠citing what it ⁠described ⁠as Tehran’s violation of diplomatic norms and established practices between the two countries.

The decision, announced on Tuesday by the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, effectively withdraws official recognition of the Iranian representative, compelling his immediate exit.

The expulsion marks a rare but significant diplomatic step by Lebanon against Iran, a country long seen as wielding considerable influence in Lebanese affairs, particularly through political and security alliances.

The decision comes as the Israeli army continues to attack Lebanon with air strikes and pushes forward with a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, in response to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran-backed Hezbollah had honoured a ceasefire deal signed with Israel in November 2024 despite repeated violations by Israel.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,039 people have since been killed and 2,876 injured in Israeli attacks.

--Agencies 

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