Individual arrested for allegedly hoarding 6,600 litres of diesel in Gonapola

An individual has been arrested for allegedly hoarding large quantities of fuel using a bowser truck by the Walana Anti-Vice Squad in Gonapola.

Based on intelligence, a planned operation coordinated by Director of the Anti-Vice Squad Assistant Superintendent of Police Rohan Olugala led to the arrest of the suspect today (24).

Officials seized 6,752 liters of diesel and 120 liters of petrol from the suspect.

The arrested individual is a 46-year-old local businessman, known locally by the alias “Bogahagedara Kolla.” He was apprehended while transporting diesel from a fuel depot in Panadura via a bowser truck to store it at his residence.

The bowser contained four storage tanks, two of which held 3,300 liters each, totaling 6,600 liters of diesel. Additionally, officials recovered 152 liters of diesel and 120 liters of petrol from two barrels hidden at his home.

The suspect has been presented to the Moragahakanda Police Station, and further investigations into the case are being conducted by local police.