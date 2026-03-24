No power cuts despite record demand, officials call for energy savings

Sri Lanka recorded its highest-ever electricity demand last Monday (16) as the prevailing dry weather continues to strain the national power system, according to Dr. B.L. Pradeep Priyadarshana Perera, Chairman of the National System operator (Pvt.) Ltd.

Speaking at a special media briefing held at the Department of Government Information, Dr. Perera revealed that peak demand reached 3,089 megawatts, marking a new record for the country. Since then, daily electricity demand has consistently hovered around 3,000 megawatts, indicating sustained pressure on the national power grid.

Despite the surge in demand, authorities have managed to maintain an uninterrupted power supply. Dr. Perera noted that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has continued to supply the necessary fuel for power generation, ensuring that no power cuts have been required so far.

He explained that the months of February through April typically bring dry weather conditions, which reduce hydropower generation while simultaneously increasing electricity consumption. “The dry spell has led to a noticeable rise in demand,” he said, adding that the system handled 60.56 gigawatt-hours of electricity on the day of peak demand.

Electricity generation has since remained steady at around 58 to 59 gigawatt-hours, allowing authorities to meet national demand without disruptions.

However, Dr. Perera emphasized that the situation requires careful management and collective responsibility. He urged the public to use electricity sparingly to help maintain grid stability during this challenging period.

“As the system control center, we appeal to all consumers to use electricity as efficiently as possible. This is something we must all do together as a country at this time,” he said.