President pushes for prompt destruction of seized drugs to boost public confidence

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has emphasised the importance of expeditiously destroying seized drug stocks in order to build public confidence in the government’s programme to eradicate the drug menace and underlined the need to establish a formal and efficient process to achieve this objective.

A meeting was held this afternoon (24) at the Presidential Secretariat between President Dissanayake and the committee appointed to amend legislation to remove legal obstacles to the swift destruction of seized narcotics.

During the meeting, it was noted that a draft Bill to amend the relevant legislation has already been prepared to expedite the process and discussions focused on further reducing the time required for the destruction of seized narcotics in line with the provisions of the draft Bill.

Extensive deliberations were also held on the practical challenges faced by the judiciary, the Police and the Department of the Government Analyst, the President’s Media Division stated.

Meanwhile, Deputy Solicitor General Suharshi Herath Jayaweera outlined the challenges encountered by the Attorney General’s Department in handling relevant cases.

The importance of progressing the suggested legislative changes was emphasized, while also ensuring that drug traffickers are prosecuted effectively and preventing items in judicial custody from being reintegrated into society.

Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasuriya briefed the meeting on the current status of judicial processes relating to seized narcotics and the measures taken by the Police to address existing challenges.

The enhancement of facilities within the Department of the Government Analyst, in order to support the expedited implementation of this process, was also discussed.

It was agreed to submit the proposed Bill, with necessary amendments, to the Cabinet for approval as soon as possible, in order to eliminate legal impediments to the swift destruction of seized narcotics, the PMD added.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Justice and National Integration, Harshana Nanayakkara, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration, Ayesha Jinasena, Chief Specialist Forensic Medical Officer, Dr R. R. G. Sriyantha Amararatne, Deputy Government Analyst K. A. D. P. Kodituwakku, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Narcotics), Ashoka Dharmasena, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Law) Jaliya Senaratne, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Crime) K. A. J. Kodituwakku, and senior officials representing the Department of the Government Analyst, the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board, the Judicial Service Commission and the Legal Draftsman’s Department.