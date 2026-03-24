QatarEnergy declares force majeure on LNG contracts after missile attacks damage facilities

QatarEnergy declares force majeure on LNG contracts after missile attacks damage facilities

March 24, 2026   08:08 pm

QatarEnergy has declared force majeure on liquefied natural gas contracts with Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China following missile attacks on its Ras Laffan production hub last week.

The attacks, which occurred on Wednesday and Thursday, caused significant damage to the facility. Two LNG trains and one gas-to-liquids train were damaged at Ras Laffan.

QatarEnergy is continuing to assess the full impact of the attacks on its operations. The company is also evaluating the repair timeline for the damaged facilities.

The force majeure declaration allows QatarEnergy to temporarily suspend its contractual obligations to deliver LNG to the affected countries due to circumstances beyond its control.

- Agencies

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