Court freezes properties and accounts worth Rs. 30 mln of suspected drug trafficker

Assets worth over Rs. 30 million purchased using illegally earned money by a drug trafficker have been frozen by court.

The assets, acquired by the suspect using illicit earnings, include property located in Colombo 14 and Ja-Ela, land valued at over Rs. 51.4 million, four shops, a three-story house, and six bank accounts with Rs. 5.9 million rupees.

Orders to freeze these assets have been extended and enforced by the Negombo and Colombo High Courts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Further investigations into the suspect revealed a luxury three-story house worth Rs. 30 million located in Wellampitiya, believed to have been purchased with proceeds from drug trafficking. Meanwhile, an order has been issued to freeze this property for a period of seven days starting from March 20.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Illegal Assets Investigation Division.