President AKD and Indian PM Modi reaffirm commitment to work closely amidst conflict in Middle East

President AKD and Indian PM Modi reaffirm commitment to work closely amidst conflict in Middle East

March 24, 2026   09:17 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East during a phone conversation, with particular focus on disruptions affecting global energy security.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Indian Prime Minister Modi stated that during the phone conversation, both President Dissanayake and himself reviewed progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security.

As close and trusted partners, both President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed their commitment to work closely together in addressing shared challenges.

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