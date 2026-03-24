Over 690,000 senior citizens to receive March Aswesuma benefits

Over 690,000 senior citizens to receive March Aswesuma benefits

March 24, 2026   09:58 pm

The Welfare Benefits Board has issued a notice regarding the March allowance for senior citizens over 70 years of age under the first phase of the Aswesuma welfare benefit scheme.

Accordingly, the Welfare Benefits Board stated that the relevant payments are scheduled to be made on March 26.

Accordingly, 622,462 senior citizens over the age of 70 will receive the allowance, with a total of Rs. 3.1 billion allocated. In addition, under the second phase, 71,339 senior citizens over 70 will receive a total of Rs. 356 million. These amounts will be credited to the respective beneficiaries’ accounts on Thursday, the Welfare Board.

The Board further stated in its announcement that beneficiaries will be able to access their Aswesuma benefit funds through their accounts starting from March 26.

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