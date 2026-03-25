Showers expected in several areas after 2pm today

Showers expected in several areas after 2pm today

March 25, 2026   05:37 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 pm.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other parts of the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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