Public urged to limit electricity use at night; No power cuts planned

Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody has requested the general public to use electricity sparingly between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Despite the ongoing escalations in the Middle East and the energy crisis, Minister Jayakody stated that no decision has been taken so far to impose power cuts.

The Minister made these remarks while attending the Gampaha District Development Committee meeting.

Minister Kumara Jayakody stated:

“Please switch off at least one bulb if possible and give your support as much as you can. During that time, electricity is generated using fuel. There is no issue during the daytime. As responsible citizens, we should provide that support at night because the burden ultimately falls on us, the people. The government’s objective is to ensure that electricity and fuel are supplied in a way that does not inconvenience the public and allows daily activities to continue smoothly. I believe we are managing this well as a region and we must continue to do so. We are taking all necessary steps, including fuel purchases. I assure you responsibly that the government has no intention of imposing power cuts, even though many have suggested it. We have enough fuel to meet all consumption needs until May, so there is no need to panic.”

Meanwhile, the Director of the National System Control Center, Buddhika Samarakesara stated at a media briefing in Colombo that an uninterrupted power supply can be maintained until the end of April.