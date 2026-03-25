Senate Republicans again reject effort to rein in President Trump over Iran war

Republicans again rejected a resolution aimed at requiring President Donald Trump to seek congressional approval for future US military action against Iran.

The Senate voted 47 to 53 to put down the measure, with GOP Sen. Rand Paul joining with Democrats in voting to advance it, and Democratic Sen. John Fetterman voting with Republicans to block it.

This is the third time since the current conflict between the US and Iran started that Democrats have forced an unsuccessful vote over Iran war powers.

Democrats have pledged to keep forcing votes until Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth publicly testify about Iran on Capitol Hill. To date, the GOP-led Congress has not held any open oversight hearings on the conflict, although there have been classified sessions for members.

Even if the measure had advanced, it faced an uphill battle on Capitol Hill, as it would have needed to withstand a full amendment process in the Senate before moving to the House, and then a likely presidential veto that requires a two-thirds vote to override.

Source: CNN

- Agencies