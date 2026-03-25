Japan to assist establishment of reliable communication networks in Sri Lanka

The Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka, Akio Isomata, signed a grant contract to provide radio equipment under the “Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP)” scheme.

The contract was signed yesterday (24) with Waruna Sri Dhanapala, Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), according to the Embassy of Japan in Sri Lanka.

The Government of Japan has provided USD 181,837 (approximately LKR 55.7 million) for a project implemented by the TRCSL. The project will support the establishment of reliable communication networks that enable real-time coordination among rescue teams and relevant agencies by providing high-quality equipment manufactured in Japan, including HF radios, portable radios, and repeaters, primarily for cyclone-affected areas. This initiative will improve disaster preparedness and facilitate coordination for recovery and reconstruction efforts among relevant institutions.

Emphasising Japan’s focus on strengthening institutional frameworks to address natural disasters in Sri Lanka, Ambassador Isomata remarked: “As Sri Lanka has now moved into the phase of recovery and reconstruction, Japan remains steadfast in its resolve to stand by the people of Sri Lanka.” He further stated: “The projects for which we signed today will not only contribute to the recovery and reconstruction of areas affected by Cyclone Ditwah and the socio-economic development of the country, but will also stand as enduring symbols of the unwavering friendship between the peoples of Japan and Sri Lanka.”

Commenting on the grant assistance, Waruna Sri Dhanapala, Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, stated:

“We express deep gratitude for Japan’s grant assistance following the Ditwah storm. By providing advanced radio equipment, this initiative significantly strengthens national disaster preparedness. It ensures resilient emergency communication networks, directly benefiting the Sri Lankan people by enhancing public safety, humanitarian response, and effective coordination during future natural disasters.”

Since 1989, Japan has provided a total of USD 62 million in assistance to Sri Lanka through the GGP (Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects) scheme, the statement added.