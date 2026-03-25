Pharmacy owner arrested in Hatton for illegal sale of psychotropic drugs

Pharmacy owner arrested in Hatton for illegal sale of psychotropic drugs

March 25, 2026   10:30 am

The owner of a pharmacy in Hatton town has been arrested by officers of the Hatton Divisional Anti-Corruption Unit for selling psychiatric medication to youth without valid medical prescription.

The arrest followed a tip-off indicating that the suspect was targeting young people, selling these controlled substances at high prices.

Acting on this information, officials coordinated an operation using an undercover police officer to apprehend the individual.

During the raid, authorities seized approximately 1,400 medicinal tablets that had been prepared for sale.

The Hatton Divisional Anti-Corruption Unit confirmed that the suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court.

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