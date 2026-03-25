Teachers asked to explain absence from Tangalle meeting chaired by PM
March 25, 2026 11:20 am
The Zonal Education Office of Tangalle has requested an explanation regarding the absence of teachers at a meeting held on March 15 at the Tangalle Urban Council, which was chaired by Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya.
In this regard, the Zonal Director of Education of Tangalle has sent a letter to all school principals.
Accordingly, reasons for not attending the relevant meeting must be submitted before March 26.