29 top drug suppliers arrested in major CID crackdown, says Dy Minister

29 top drug suppliers arrested in major CID crackdown, says Dy Minister

March 25, 2026   02:03 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has apprehended 29 major drug suppliers responsible for trafficking narcotics into Sri Lanka, according to the Deputy Minister of Public Security, Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala.

The Deputy Minister made these remarks while participating in the “Ratama Ekata – National Operation” programme held in Trincomalee.

He explained that the illegal trade consists of two primary components: the supply chain and consumer demand. He noted that narcotics are often smuggled in by boat through locations such as the Trincomalee Port, primarily for consumption by local youth.

In response, the government has focused on eliminating demand while simultaneously targeting the supply chain—a sector he claims previous administrations failed to confront. He stated that the current government has made a strategic decision to dismantle the highest levels of this network, which had previously faced little resistance at coastal borders or airports.

Furthermore, the Deputy Minister revealed that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department have conducted operations in Indonesia, Nepal, and Pakistan to facilitate these arrests.

“Currently, 29 high-profile suppliers are in custody, with those extradited from Indonesia already providing confessions. These developments have reportedly caused significant concern among those involved in the trade,” he noted.

Deputy Minister Watagala stressed that this “black market” is driven by the pursuit of “easy money” and is closely linked to three interconnected elements: drug trafficking, organized crime (the underworld), and the illegal arms trade.

He further alleged that this network flourished in the past due to political patronage, claiming that elements within the political establishment had nurtured these activities and used illicit funds to finance election campaigns.

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