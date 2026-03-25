60% of Grade One entrants in Nuwara Eliya schools suffer from decayed teeth

60% of Grade One entrants in Nuwara Eliya schools suffer from decayed teeth

March 25, 2026   02:32 pm

Around 60% of children admitted to grade one classes in schools across Nuwara Eliya have been found to have poor oral health, according to Maskeliya Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Dr. M. H. A. M. Irshan.

He made these remarks while participating in an oral health awareness exhibition held at the Maskeliya MOH office premises in conjunction with World Oral Health Day.

Dr. Irshan noted that the situation was identified through a clinical survey, describing it as particularly concerning in the Ambagamuwa, Maskeliya, and Bogawantalawa MOH divisions.

He further stated that the exhibition promoting good oral health habits, featuring creations by early childhood development centres, was held for the fourth time this year.

According to him, such awareness initiatives targeting both children and parents have contributed to a reduction in the level of poor oral health by approximately 60%.

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