Govt reviews immediate steps to maintain continuous public service delivery

Govt reviews immediate steps to maintain continuous public service delivery

March 25, 2026   04:04 pm

The second meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee appointed to ensure the orderly functioning of the public service was held last afternoon (24) at the Presidential Secretariat, under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), extensive discussions were held on immediate measures required to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of government services to the public and to address the challenges faced by public servants.

Attention was also focused on maintaining the continuous operation of services under the Ministries of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government; Health; Education; and Justice.

Accordingly, it was decided to ensure that examinations are conducted as scheduled and that essential medicines are supplied to hospitals without disruption. Challenges in passenger transport services and the railway system, as well as future measures, were also discussed at length.

Focus was further placed on steps to be taken regarding the transportation of essential goods. In addition, attention was given to introducing digital service systems to facilitate remote work and enhance the efficiency of existing services, the PMD stated.

It was also noted that these activities would be supervised under the Ministry of Digital Economy. Instructions were further issued to review current energy management practices across all ministries and departments and to take steps to implement necessary policy changes.

 

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