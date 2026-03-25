Sri Lankan Ambassador honoured at Bodhi Buddhagaya Award Ceremony in Bangkok

The Bodhi Buddhagaya Award Ceremony, organized by the Magadh Buddhagaya Foundation to honour distinguished individuals who have made meaningful contributions to society in line with Buddhist teachings, was held at Wat Pathum Khongkha Ratchaworawihan.

The ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest, Most Venerable Maha Ratchamangklamuni (Thongchai Dhammadhajo), Member of the Supreme Sangha Council of Thailand, according to a statement issued by the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka.

He was warmly received by Most Venerable Phrom Senabodi, President of the Magadh Buddhagaya Foundation, together with the organizing committee.

The proceedings commenced with the lighting of ceremonial candles and the offering of homage to the Triple Gems by the Chief Guest, setting a solemn and reverent tone for the occasion. This was followed by the formal report delivered by Most Venerable Phrom Senabodi, who sought permission to proceed with the presentation of awards.

A total of 130 recipients were honoured at the ceremony, receiving awards in recognition of their merits and contributions to promote Buddhism in Thailand and around the world, the statement said.

Among the distinguished awardees were the Ambassadors of Sri Lanka, India, the Philippines, and Nepal, who were recognized for their respective services and achievements.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to Thailand, E. A. S. Wijayanthi Edirisinghe, expressed her sincere appreciation to the organizing committee for the honour bestowed upon her through the Bodhi Buddhagaya Award.

She highlighted the longstanding and cordial relations between Sri Lanka and Thailand, rooted deeply in the shared Theravada Buddhist heritage.

She further noted that Sri Lanka and Thailand have enjoyed over 70 years of diplomatic relations, founded on mutual respect, cultural affinity, and strong people-to-people ties, the statement said.

The Ambassador emphasized that the enduring religious and cultural exchanges between the two nations continue to serve as a strong pillar in further strengthening bilateral cooperation across diverse fields.

The ceremony concluded on a note of spiritual harmony and mutual appreciation, reflecting the enduring values of the Lord Buddha’s teachings and their relevance in fostering compassion and unity in today’s world, it added.