Warm weather advisory issued for several provinces

Warm weather advisory issued for several provinces

March 25, 2026   05:49 pm

A warm weather advisory has been issued for residents of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-Western provinces and in the Anuradhapura, Mannar, Vavuniya, and Monaragala districts.

Accordingly, the heat index, the temperature felt by the human body, is likely to increase up to the ‘Caution Level’ at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-Western provinces and in the Anuradhapura, Mannar, Vavuniya and Monaragala districts tomorrow (26).

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature, and this is the condition that is felt on your body, according to the Met Department.

The Department noted that prolonged exposure to the sun and outdoor activity will result in fatigue, while continuing activity could lead to heat cramps.

Therefore, residents have been requested to stay hydrated and to limit strenuous outdoor activities.

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