Suspect arrested over illegally obtaining fuel by overriding QR code

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a suspect in Nittambuwa for allegedly obtaining fuel by overriding a QR code linked to a vehicle belonging to another person.

According to investigations, the suspect had overridden the QR code of a car belonging to a woman and generated a new QR code using the vehicle’s data to fraudulently obtain fuel.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint lodged by the Ministry of Digital Economy based on information received via the ‘1919’ hotline.

Subsequently, the Cybercrime Surveillance Unit of the Computer Crime Investigation Division (CCID) under the CID has carried out the probe, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The investigating officers stated that the suspect has been identified as a resident of the Piliyandala area.

Authorities further stated that investigations are ongoing into individuals who may have facilitated the issuance of fuel using the illegal QR code generated by the suspect.

The CID also noted that special investigations are being conducted into similar incidents involving persons overriding QR codes in order to illegally obtain fuel.