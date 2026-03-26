UN chief calls on Israel, US and Iran to put an end to war

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres tells the US and Israel it is time to end the war, and calls on Iran to stop attacking nearby countries.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Guterres describes how people are living under “profound insecurity” - something he says he saw first hand during a recent visit to Lebanon.

“There too the war must stop,” he says, calling on Hezbollah to stop launching attacks on Israel and for Israel to stop its military operations and strikes.

“The Gaza model must not be replicated in Lebanon,” he adds.

Source: BBC

- Agencies