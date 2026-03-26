Essential goods prices rise amid fuel hike, CAA conducts raids

Prices of essential goods have surged in the market following the recent increase in fuel prices, traders say.

Wholesale dealers in Pettah report that the cost of key items such as lentils, dried fish and coconut oil has risen significantly.

In response, the Consumer Affairs Authority has launched island-wide raids and investigations to curb unfair practices targeting consumers.

Officials warn that some traders are attempting to create artificial shortages by hoarding essential food items, while also raising prices unreasonably.

To prevent irregularities during the festive season, the Consumer Affairs Authority has deployed all investigation officers for continuous duty, including weekends and public holidays.

Meanwhile, the general public has been urged to report any unfair practices or market irregularities via the 1977 hotline.