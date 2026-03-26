Teacher union criticizes inquiry into absence from Tangalle meeting chaired by PM

The Hambantota District Ceylon Teachers’ Association has strongly condemned a request from the Zonal Education Office of Tangalle seeking an explanation for teachers’ absence from a recent meeting held in Tangalle.

The Zonal Education Office of Tangalle requested an explanation regarding the absence of teachers at a meeting held on March 15 at the Tangalle Urban Council, which was chaired by Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya.

In this regard, the Zonal Director of Education of Tangalle has sent a letter to all school principals.

Accordingly, reasons for not attending the relevant meeting must be submitted by today (26).