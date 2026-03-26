Two Sri Lankans arrested with over 10 kg of Kush cannabis at BIA

Two Sri Lankans arrested with over 10 kg of Kush cannabis at BIA

March 26, 2026   09:13 am

Two Sri Lankans have been arrested by officers of the Sri Lanka Customs Narcotics Control Division at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle a consignment of ‘Kush’ cannabis.

The suspects were apprehended while attempting to exit the airport through the ‘Green Channel,’ designated for passengers with no items to declare. 

Upon inspection, officials discovered 10 kilograms and 476 grams of ‘Kush’ cannabis concealed in 12 packets in four pieces of luggage, Ada Derana reporter said.

The seized consignment of ‘Kush’ cannabis is estimated to be worth Rs. 104.76 million, Ada Derana reporter added.

The two individuals, aged 25 and 26 are residents of Bogawantalawa. 

Investigations have revealed that the suspects had purchased the drugs in Bangkok and had travelled via New Delhi before arriving at the BIA at approximately 5:20 a.m. today (26) on board Air India flight AI-3203.

The suspects have been handed over to the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the airport for further investigations.

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