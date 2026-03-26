Former SIS Chief Suresh Sallay returns to CID after receiving treatment at National Hospital

The former Head of the State Intelligence Service, Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay, who was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital following a sudden illness, has been discharged.

Subsequently, he has returned to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) where remains in detention.

The former State Intelligence Service Head, Major General Suresh Sallay was arrested by the CID on 25 February in Peliyagoda.

He was arrested in relation to the ongoing investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

Yesterday, Major General Suresh Sallay was admitted to the National Hospital following a sudden illness.

Former SIS Chief Suresh Sallay is being held under a 90-day detention order to interrogate his alleged links to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Meanwhile, it was reported that family members had requested permission to visit him to check on his condition, but approval was not granted.

He was admitted to hospital yesterday after his condition was brought to the attention of the Magistrate. Following an examination, he was referred to a doctor and subsequently admitted to the National Hospital on medical advice.