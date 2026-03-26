Iran drafts law to impose tolls for transiting Strait of Hormuz

Iran drafts law to impose tolls for transiting Strait of Hormuz

March 26, 2026   10:50 am

The Iranian parliament is working on a draft bill to charge a fee in exchange for providing security to ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. 

The plan is expected to be finalized next week, the agency said, citing an unnamed lawmaker. ‘‘We are pursuing a proposal in which Iran’s sovereignty, control, and oversight in the Strait of Hormuz are formally recognized in law, and through the collection of tolls, a source of revenue is also created for the country,’‘ Fars cited the lawmaker as saying.

Iran’s move to formalize a transit fee for the vital Strait of Hormuz comes as the war in the Middle East approaches the end of its fourth week. 

The waterway through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes has been all but closed to tanker traffic, with only a trickle of ships, mainly with Chinese and Iranian affiliation, getting through.

The disruptions in Hormuz have resulted in forced shut-ins of Persian Gulf oil production, while refineries in the area have also been damaged in the war. 

Oil prices have surged as a result, with global benchmark Brent topping $114 a barrel earlier this week, and the Trump administration examining what a potential spike to $200 would mean for the economy.

Source: Bloomberg News
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GL Peiris claims ongoing Middle East conflict not sole cause of hardships faced by public (English)

GL Peiris claims ongoing Middle East conflict not sole cause of hardships faced by public (English)

Framers face serious challenges due to delays in fertilizer supply amid ongoing Middle East crisis (English)

Framers face serious challenges due to delays in fertilizer supply amid ongoing Middle East crisis (English)

No reduction in foreign remittances despite conflict in Middle East - CBSL Governor (English)

No reduction in foreign remittances despite conflict in Middle East - CBSL Governor (English)

Fuel quotas for Ministers and officials reduced - Cabinet Spokesman assures (English)

Fuel quotas for Ministers and officials reduced - Cabinet Spokesman assures (English)

Govt. failed to act decisively to tackle ongoing crisis - Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa (English)

Govt. failed to act decisively to tackle ongoing crisis - Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa (English)

Cabinet gives nod to appoint National Steering Committee on Education Reforms (English)

Cabinet gives nod to appoint National Steering Committee on Education Reforms (English)

Drastic measures announced to conserve Sri Lanka's energy reserves amidst conflict in Middle East (English)

Drastic measures announced to conserve Sri Lanka's energy reserves amidst conflict in Middle East (English)