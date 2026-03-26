The Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia, Roman Marshavin has arrived in the country on a three-day official visit.

Deputy Minister Marshavin and the Russian delegation landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 10:52 a.m. today.

The delegation was received by Deputy Minister of Economic Development Nishantha Jayaweera and the Russian Ambassador in Colombo, Levan S. Dzhagaryan.

Earlier this week, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said formal government-level talks have already begun to secure fuel supplies from Russia.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing held at the Department of Government Information, Minister Jayatissa said that the government is currently focusing on the possibility of obtaining fuel through intergovernmental agreements and that the relevant government-level discussions have already commenced.

He also confirmed that the Russian Deputy Energy Minister is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka, and discussions regarding the matter are expected to take place during that visit.