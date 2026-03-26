Russias Deputy Energy Minister arrives in Sri Lanka

Russias Deputy Energy Minister arrives in Sri Lanka

March 26, 2026   11:15 am

The Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia, Roman Marshavin has arrived in the country on a three-day official visit.

Deputy Minister Marshavin and the Russian delegation landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 10:52 a.m. today.

The delegation was received by Deputy Minister of Economic Development Nishantha Jayaweera and the Russian Ambassador in Colombo, Levan S. Dzhagaryan.

Earlier this week, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said formal government-level talks have already begun to secure fuel supplies from Russia.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing held at the Department of Government Information, Minister Jayatissa said that the government is currently focusing on the possibility of obtaining fuel through intergovernmental agreements and that the relevant government-level discussions have already commenced.

He also confirmed that the Russian Deputy Energy Minister is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka, and discussions regarding the matter are expected to take place during that visit. 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GL Peiris claims ongoing Middle East conflict not sole cause of hardships faced by public (English)

GL Peiris claims ongoing Middle East conflict not sole cause of hardships faced by public (English)

Framers face serious challenges due to delays in fertilizer supply amid ongoing Middle East crisis (English)

Framers face serious challenges due to delays in fertilizer supply amid ongoing Middle East crisis (English)

No reduction in foreign remittances despite conflict in Middle East - CBSL Governor (English)

No reduction in foreign remittances despite conflict in Middle East - CBSL Governor (English)

Fuel quotas for Ministers and officials reduced - Cabinet Spokesman assures (English)

Fuel quotas for Ministers and officials reduced - Cabinet Spokesman assures (English)

Govt. failed to act decisively to tackle ongoing crisis - Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa (English)

Govt. failed to act decisively to tackle ongoing crisis - Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa (English)

Cabinet gives nod to appoint National Steering Committee on Education Reforms (English)

Cabinet gives nod to appoint National Steering Committee on Education Reforms (English)

Drastic measures announced to conserve Sri Lanka's energy reserves amidst conflict in Middle East (English)

Drastic measures announced to conserve Sri Lanka's energy reserves amidst conflict in Middle East (English)