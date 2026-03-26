A Nation United campaign achieves major breakthroughs in drug seizures and criminal arrests: Officials

A Nation United campaign achieves major breakthroughs in drug seizures and criminal arrests: Officials

March 26, 2026   11:46 am

During the five months since the launch of the ‘A Nation United’ national campaign, a total of 1,911 individuals addicted to drugs have been successfully rehabilitated, the Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler stated.

Speaking at a media briefing to update the progress of the ‘A Nation United’ national campaign, the Police Media Spokesperson further stated that a new WhatsApp number, 0777 128128, has been introduced to the general public to report all criminal activities occurring in the Western Province.

The Police Media Spokesperson also mentioned that 608 police stations across the country are connected to the 1997 and 119 numbers for organized crime, enabling the public to provide information regarding these crimes.

He added that information has now been revealed regarding several police officers who provided information to drug traffickers, and steps have been taken to suspend their duties.

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