Ex-President Maithripala Sirisena holds talks with Iranian Ambassador

Ex-President Maithripala Sirisena holds talks with Iranian Ambassador

March 26, 2026   12:43 pm

A meeting has been held between former President Maithripala Sirisena and the Iranian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Dr. Alireza Delkhosh in Colombo.

The meeting took place at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Colombo yesterday (25).

It is reported that discussions focused on strengthening the longstanding friendship between Iran and Sri Lanka, as well as the current military situation in the Middle East region.

Meanwhile earlier this week, Iranian Ambassador Dr. Alireza Delkhosh reiterated Iran’s commitment to bilateral relationship with Sri Lanka and emphasized continued cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Delkhosh described Sri Lanka as a friendly nation and stated that Iran maintains an open and supportive stance toward its partners.

He noted that the Strait of Hormuz remains accessible to vessels of friendly countries, including Sri Lanka, and affirmed that Iran is prepared to facilitate the needs of such nations.

The Ambassador further stated that Iran stands ready to supply essential goods, including oil, should Sri Lanka require them. 

He emphasized Iran’s willingness to support Sri Lanka in times of need and highlighted the importance of maintaining strong and cooperative relations between the two countries.

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