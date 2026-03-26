More than 1,000 complaints filed over misuse of fuel QR system

More than 1,000 complaints filed over misuse of fuel QR system

March 26, 2026   02:17 pm

The Ministry of Digital Economy states that it has received more than 1,000 complaints regarding fraudulent activities involving the use of other individuals’ QR codes to obtain fuel.

The Secretary of the Ministry, Waruna Sri Dhanapala pointed out that investigations into these complaints have been initiated in collaboration with police.

However, the Secretary also noted that some of these complaints involve incidents where individuals used someone else’s QR code due to lack of awareness.

Out of the complaints received, more than 150 have been forwarded to police for further action, and several individuals related to these incidents have already been arrested, he added.

The Secretary further stated that police are examining security camera footage at fuel stations to identify and apprehend suspects.

Reports also indicate that over 6 million people have registered to obtain QR codes so far.

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