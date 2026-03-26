Ex-NIE Director faces contempt of court charges in Scholarship Exam paper leak case

A charge sheet has been handed over today (26) before the Supreme Court to I.G.S. Premathilaka, the former Director of the National Institute of Education (NIE), who is accused of contempt of court for failing to implement a court order issued in relation to fundamental rights petitions filed over the leaking of three questions from the 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination paper.

The charge sheet was presented before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena.