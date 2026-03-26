Ex-NIE Director faces contempt of court charges in Scholarship Exam paper leak case

Ex-NIE Director faces contempt of court charges in Scholarship Exam paper leak case

March 26, 2026   02:22 pm

A charge sheet has been handed over today (26) before the Supreme Court to I.G.S. Premathilaka, the former Director of the National Institute of Education (NIE), who is accused of contempt of court for failing to implement a court order issued in relation to fundamental rights petitions filed over the leaking of three questions from the 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination paper.

The charge sheet was presented before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GL Peiris claims ongoing Middle East conflict not sole cause of hardships faced by public (English)

GL Peiris claims ongoing Middle East conflict not sole cause of hardships faced by public (English)

Framers face serious challenges due to delays in fertilizer supply amid ongoing Middle East crisis (English)

Framers face serious challenges due to delays in fertilizer supply amid ongoing Middle East crisis (English)

No reduction in foreign remittances despite conflict in Middle East - CBSL Governor (English)

No reduction in foreign remittances despite conflict in Middle East - CBSL Governor (English)

Fuel quotas for Ministers and officials reduced - Cabinet Spokesman assures (English)

Fuel quotas for Ministers and officials reduced - Cabinet Spokesman assures (English)

Govt. failed to act decisively to tackle ongoing crisis - Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa (English)

Govt. failed to act decisively to tackle ongoing crisis - Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa (English)

Cabinet gives nod to appoint National Steering Committee on Education Reforms (English)

Cabinet gives nod to appoint National Steering Committee on Education Reforms (English)

Drastic measures announced to conserve Sri Lanka's energy reserves amidst conflict in Middle East (English)

Drastic measures announced to conserve Sri Lanka's energy reserves amidst conflict in Middle East (English)