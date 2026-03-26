Chief of Irans elite naval force, responsible for Hormuz blockade, killed: Israel

Chief of Irans elite naval force, responsible for Hormuz blockade, killed: Israel

March 26, 2026   02:38 pm

The commander of Iran’s elite naval force, Alireza Tangsiri, has been killed in a strike in southern Iran, an Israeli official said, the latest high-profile casualty in the war that’s now in its fourth week.

Tangsiri, who led the naval wing of Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was reportedly killed in a strike in the port city of Bandar Abbas. The official added that Commodore Tangsiri had been responsible for overseeing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s chokehold on the crucial waterway has upended oil and gas deliveries from the Middle East.

There was no immediate confirmation from Iran, and the Israel Defense Forces did not comment on the reported strike.

If confirmed, the killing would deal a major blow to Iran’s military leadership, particularly its naval operations in the strategically vital Persian Gulf.

WHO WAS ALIREZA TANGSIRI?

Born in Bushehr Province in southern Iran, Alireza Tangsiri rose through the ranks of the IRGC Navy after serving during the Iran-Iraq War and the so-called Tanker Wars, the United States’s first conflict with Iran during the 1980s.

Tangsiri went on to command the IRGC Navy’s 1st Naval District in Bandar Abbas and served as deputy commander from 2010 to 2018, before taking over as the force’s chief.

Tangsiri’s reported death adds to a growing list of senior Iranian officials assassinated since the war began on February 28, when the US and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iran.

Among the first, and most consequential, losses was Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. What followed was a systematic takedown of an entire echelon of the Islamic republic’s political and military brass.

On March 17, senior politician and Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani was killed in an Israeli strike on the outskirts of Tehran. The bombing also reportedly claimed the lives of his family members.

Days later, Ali Mohammad Naini, spokesperson of the Revolutionary Guards, was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike. His death came hours after he appeared on national television asserting that Iran retained full missile production capability despite wartime pressures.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GL Peiris claims ongoing Middle East conflict not sole cause of hardships faced by public (English)

GL Peiris claims ongoing Middle East conflict not sole cause of hardships faced by public (English)

Framers face serious challenges due to delays in fertilizer supply amid ongoing Middle East crisis (English)

Framers face serious challenges due to delays in fertilizer supply amid ongoing Middle East crisis (English)

No reduction in foreign remittances despite conflict in Middle East - CBSL Governor (English)

No reduction in foreign remittances despite conflict in Middle East - CBSL Governor (English)

Fuel quotas for Ministers and officials reduced - Cabinet Spokesman assures (English)

Fuel quotas for Ministers and officials reduced - Cabinet Spokesman assures (English)

Govt. failed to act decisively to tackle ongoing crisis - Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa (English)

Govt. failed to act decisively to tackle ongoing crisis - Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa (English)

Cabinet gives nod to appoint National Steering Committee on Education Reforms (English)

Cabinet gives nod to appoint National Steering Committee on Education Reforms (English)

Drastic measures announced to conserve Sri Lanka's energy reserves amidst conflict in Middle East (English)

Drastic measures announced to conserve Sri Lanka's energy reserves amidst conflict in Middle East (English)