Tourist arrivals nearing 700,000 in 2026

Nearly 700,000 tourists have visited Sri Lanka so far this year, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) announced.

The SLTDA reported that a total of 692,744 tourists visited the country between January 1 and March 22.

Among them, Indian nationals constituted the largest market share, with 135,070 arrivals.

Additionally, a large number of tourists have visited Sri Lanka from several other countries, including the United Kingdom, Russia, Germany, and China.

Meanwhile, the SLTDA stated that 136,089 tourists arrived in the country between March 1 and March 22.