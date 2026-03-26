Internet blackout continues in Iran

A government-imposed digital blackout in Iran has entered its 27th day, according to internet monitoring group NetBlocks.

NetBlocks said in its daily update that Iran has been isolated from the global internet for 624 hours and that “rights monitors, independent media and the public are sidelined as access is granted only to those on a state-approved whitelist”.

Despite the internet blackout, which began on 28 February when the US and Israel began strikes, the BBC stated that it has been able to speak to some Iranians about the war.

Earlier, a young Iranian told the BBC of his fears of being made to do military service, and about how he recently lost a close friend in an air strike.

U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran continued today, after they launched their joint campaign to rid Tehran of its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities while also pushing for regime change.

Iran has implemented internet shutdowns during periods of social unrest in the past. A similar near-blackout was imposed for several weeks in January amid widespread protests in the country.

However, some analysts said that additional factors may be contributing to the internet disruption.

-Agencies