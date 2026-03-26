Deputy Minister orders police to raid illegal fuel stockpiles

Police have been instructed to carry out raids on locations where fuel has been illegally stockpiled by individuals amidst the energy crisis owing to the conflict in the Middle East.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Sunil Watagala made this statement while attending a Colombo Coordinating Committee meeting held in Thimbirigasyaya.

The Deputy Minister further stated that fuel must be used sparingly in the country, and that everyone—from the President downwards—has set an example in this regard.