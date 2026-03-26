Sri Lanka seek to attract visitors from countries unaffected by Middle East conflict

A special discussion was held today (26) in a bid to address the challenges faced by those in the tourism sector owing to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Presidential Task Force on the Implementation of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Programme met today at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath.

Attention was drawn to the challenges faced by those engaged in the tourism industry in Sri Lanka in the context of the prevailing global energy crisis, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Extensive discussions were also held on programmes to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel and to provide the necessary support to sustain and advance the industry.

Matters relating to tourist arrivals, the proper maintenance of hotels and tourist attractions and initiatives to attract visitors from countries unaffected by conflict were also taken into consideration, according to the PMD.

The progress of the ongoing Beira Lake cleaning project was reviewed, while attention was also drawn to issues affecting the film tourism sector, with a view to identifying practical solutions, it added.