Three former DMT officials arrested by Bribery Commission

Three former officials of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) have been arrested over multiple charges including allegations of fraudulently registering several vehicles, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) stated.

The officials state that the three suspects were arrested this morning (26) by the investigating officers of the CIABOC.

The suspects arrested include:

1. A former Development Assistant (Road Safety) accused of entering data into the DMT system for the illegal transfer of three vehicles that did not have a legal initial registration

2. A former Investigation Assistant accused of issuing counter numbers for the illegal transfer of three vehicles that did not have a legal initial registration at the DMT, and

3. A former Assistant Commissioner on charges of granting approval for the illegal transfer of three vehicles that did not have a legal initial registration at the DMT.

The arrested suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.