Registration of Persons Dept. temporarily suspends services due to system failure
March 26, 2026 04:32 pm
All services at the Department of Registration of Persons (ID Office) have been temporarily suspended following an unexpected breakdown in the computer system at its main office, the department stated.
Accordingly, all services, including the one-day service for issuing National Identity Cards (NICs), have been disrupted owing to this.
The department said that steps are currently being taken to restore the system.