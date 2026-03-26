President Dissanayake to meet Russias Deputy Energy Minister

President Dissanayake to meet Russias Deputy Energy Minister

March 26, 2026   04:46 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to meet with visiting Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin this evening (26) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, with discussions centering on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

Talks are expected to focus on enhancing collaboration between Sri Lanka and the Russian Federation, including potential partnerships in fuel supply, energy security and long-term cooperation, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said. 

Deputy Minister Marshavin, who is on an official visit to Sri Lanka, was welcomed upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by Deputy Minister of Economic Development Nishantha Jayaweera, Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Levan S. Dzhagaryan, M.R.K. Lenagala, Additional Secretary/ Europe and North America – Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sugeeshwara Gunaratna. Director General /Europe & North America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

The visit underscores ongoing efforts by both countries to deepen diplomatic and economic ties, particularly in the energy sector amid evolving global market conditions, it added.

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