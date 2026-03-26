Over 2.7 million new QR codes issued since March 15 - Ministry

Over 2.7 million new QR codes issued since March 15 - Ministry

March 26, 2026   05:17 pm

More than 6.2 million people have registered for the National Fuel Pass system and obtained new QR codes since March 15, when the government re-introduced fuel distribution through ‘QR’ codes to manage fuel usage.

Advisor to the Ministry of Digital Economy, Sumudu Rathnayake, made these remarks at a press conference held today (26) to brief on the impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka.

He further commented: “The distribution of fuel through ‘QR’ codes was started on March 14, and a limited number of people initially faced difficulties in obtaining their codes. Following the resolution of these issues, more than 6.2 million people, including those previously registered, had obtained QR codes by this afternoon.

“Of this total, over 2.7 million people have registered since March 15 to date.

He also noted that more than 600,000 individuals were able to obtain QR codes after the introduction of an ‘override’ facility on March 19 to assist those experiencing issues.

However, another 200,000 people are encountering difficulties in obtaining their QR codes, he added.

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